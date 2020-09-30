18-year-old WF man arrested in connection with June Cumberland burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An 18-year-old Wichita Falls man has a new charge in connection with an alleged burglary and vandalism in June 2020.

Ethan Hart was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 30 and charged with criminal mischief and possession of a controlled subsance.

The Wichita Falls Police Department had the criminal mischief arrest warrant for Hart and had information he would be at a Stripes store. Officers arrested Hart there and said he had five containers of THC vaping cartridges.

Hart had already been charged in June 2020 with a burglary of a garage on Cumberland Avenue. The owner of the garage said several things were stolen and paint was poured on his 2020 Jeep Wrangler.

Hart had numerous charges filed December 2020 after officers said he and two juveniles were arrested burglarizing vehicles around McNiel Avenue and Seymour Highway and several months before that for theft of a firearm.

He has eight criminal cases pending in the courts.