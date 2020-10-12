188 new COVID-19 cases, 26 hospitalizations reported in Wichita County, total case number now 2,489

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday 188 new coronavirus cases in the county over the weekend, bringing the current total case number to 2,489.

Of the 188 cases reported Monday, the Public Health District received 115 cases Saturday, 32 cases Sunday and 41 cases Monday.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Monday 28 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the county, for a total of 1,709 recoveries to date.

Hospitalizations

28 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,876: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 1,883: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 1,945: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,961: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 1,985: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 2,030: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 2,123: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 2,140: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 2,155: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 2,174: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 2,197: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 2,227: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 2,229: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 2,264: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 2,379: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 2,380: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 2,385: 20 – 29, stable condition

20 – 29, stable condition Case 2,406: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 2,410: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 2,411: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 2,412: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 2,414: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 2,424: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 2,460: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 2,462: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 2,465: 70 – 79, critical condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 25,913 2,489 23,136 288 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 754 26 1,709 26 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Monday, October 12 at 5:05 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.