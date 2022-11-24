WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Those with the Historic West Floral Heights Neighborhood Association are thankful its annual Turkey Trot returned Thursday morning after not being able to have it the past two years.

The 5k run/walk is a fun way to start the day with family and friends. This event goes through the tree-lined streets of the West Floral Heights Historic District. One loop of the course is about 1.5 miles while two loops will result in a 5k.

Kim Tigrett President of the Historic West Floral Heights Neighborhood Association said they are so thankful to be back holding their 18th annual event.

“It’s wonderful and the outreach we had from the people in the community and being excited, the runner’s club, everybody,” Tigrett said. “I’ve just heard so much that people were excited to come back out and join back in.”

This event is their neighborhood’s gift to the community of Wichita Falls and while there was no entry fee, they did take donations of canned goods.