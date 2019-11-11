WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Get ready for a run in the neighborhood because the 18th annual Turkey Trot 5k is right around the corner.

The 5K will take place on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, and it begins at 8:30 a.m. at 1300 Tilden Street on the corner of Tilden and 10th Street.

No pre-registration is required, and participants can arrive early to drop off their canned items, chat, warm-up and take a photo with “Tom.”

Participants are encouraged to donate canned goods that will go to Faith Mission.

Participants can run, walk or stroll two loops through the neighborhood.

There will also be a raffle for pies from Margie’s Sweet Shop and Gift Certificates from other local businesses.

For more information on this event, visit Historic West Floral Heights Neighborhood Association of Wichita Falls, TX on Facebook.