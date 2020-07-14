19 confirmed positive cases in Young Co., total cases 159

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— Young County health officials are reporting 19 new positive COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 159 on Monday night.

According to Medical Official Dr. Pat Martin, five individuals with COVID-19 are hospitalized at Graham Hospital.

As of Monday, July 13, 2,116 individuals have tested for COVID-19, 1,916 tests came back negative, and 41 tests results are pending.

Martin is encouraging residents to wear a mask, social distance, and sanitize their hands frequently.

