19 new COVID-19 cases, 31 new recoveries reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday 19 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,295.

Contact = 7 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 6 cases

Still Under Investigation = 3 cases

Travel Related = 1 case

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported 31 new recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 1,079 recoveries in the county to date.

There are now 203 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 185 at home.

Wichita Falls — 137 active cases

Iowa Park — 44 active cases

Burkburnett — 20 active cases

Electra — 2 active cases

Hospitalizations

18 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with four patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,013: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,093: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 1,105: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 1,193 : 80+ stable condition

Case 1,212: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 1,215: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,218: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 1,237: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,250: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 1,255: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,289: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,293: 70 – 79, stable condition

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 18,043 1,295 16,559 189 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 19 23 110 298 238 194 182 131 63 37 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 185 18 1,079 13 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Friday, August 28 at 5:10 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

