19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total rises to 169

89 days after their first COVID-19 case was confirmed, Wichita County broke the 100 case milestone with the highest weekly total of new COVID-19 cases, adding 70 cases since June 15

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls—Wichita County Public Health District reported 19 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 169.

Case 151 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 152 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case to California.

Case 153 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 154 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 155 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within Texas.

Case 156 — The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no day care exposure. This is a community spread case.

Case 157 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 158 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is hospitalized in stable condition. This is a community spread case.

Case 159 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 160 — The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 161 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 162 — The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 163 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39, is asymptomatic, and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 164 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 165 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 166 — The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 167 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 168 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 169 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

One of the 19 patients with a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been hospitalized, for a total of two hospitalized coronavirus cases.

The Public Health District reported one new recoveries on Friday, bringing the current active case number in Wichita County to 88.

After setting a new single day high for confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 15, it took four days to set a new record single day high.

Since Monday, June 15, 70 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wichita County, the highest weekly total of newly confirmed cases in the county by a significant margin.

Of the 70 cases confirmed this week, 19 are considered community spread by the Public Health District.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, stressed Tuesday the importance of not going to work if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.

“We must continue to practice social distancing, sanitizing, hand washing, and wear a mask,” Barker said.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 8,344 169 7,576 599 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 2 14 43 36 29 18 16 11 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 86 2 79 2 *No pending tests from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Friday, June 19 at 6:00 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.