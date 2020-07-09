19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total rises to 567

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District reported 19 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 567.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, there are now a total of 24 patients hospitalized, 10 of which are in critical condition.

Barker said the Public Health District was notified Wednesday night, July 8 that one of the labs used for send outs was delayed due to supplies. Barker said the lab should be able to resume normal operations Friday, July 10.

New Cases

Contact = 3 cases

Close Contact = 4 cases

Community Spread = 3 cases

Still Under Investigation = 9 cases

Ages of New Cases

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 5

30 – 39 = 1

40 – 49 = 4

50 – 59 = 2

60 – 60 = 2

70 – 79 = 2

80+ = 1

Barker also reported six new recovery in Wichita County from COVID-19, for a total of 111 recoveries to date.

The total active case number in Wichita County now stands at 453.

Hospitalizations

24 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with ten patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 271 : 60 – 69, critical condition

: 60 – 69, critical condition Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital

6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital Case 305: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 307: 80+, critical condition

80+, critical condition Case 333: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 334: 40 – 49, critical condition

40 – 49, critical condition Case 367: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 375: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 401 : 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 415: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 416: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 440: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 460: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 461: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 462: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 486: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 490: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 514: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 523: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 556: 50 – 59, critical condition

Wichita County has reported x449x new COVID-19 cases since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 case between March 18 and June 14.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 12,091 567 10,595 927 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 10 11 40 143 103 85 81 55 28 11 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 429 24 111 3 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Thursday, July 9 at 6:33 p.m.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, said the Public Health District is seeing a large number of cases where the exposure occurred in congregate settings such as churches and bars.

Barker again stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.