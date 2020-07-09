19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total rises to 567

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District reported 19 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 567.
According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, there are now a total of 24 patients hospitalized, 10 of which are in critical condition.
Barker said the Public Health District was notified Wednesday night, July 8 that one of the labs used for send outs was delayed due to supplies. Barker said the lab should be able to resume normal operations Friday, July 10.
New Cases
- Contact = 3 cases
- Close Contact = 4 cases
- Community Spread = 3 cases
- Still Under Investigation = 9 cases
Ages of New Cases
- 0 – 5 = 0
- 6 – 10 = 0
- 11 – 19 = 2
- 20 – 29 = 5
- 30 – 39 = 1
- 40 – 49 = 4
- 50 – 59 = 2
- 60 – 60 = 2
- 70 – 79 = 2
- 80+ = 1
Barker also reported six new recovery in Wichita County from COVID-19, for a total of 111 recoveries to date.
The total active case number in Wichita County now stands at 453.
Hospitalizations
24 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with ten patients reported to be in critical condition.
The following cases are currently hospitalized:
- Case 215: 80+, stable condition
- Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 271: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital
- Case 305: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 307: 80+, critical condition
- Case 333: 80+, stable condition
- Case 334: 40 – 49, critical condition
- Case 367: 80+, stable condition
- Case 375: 80+, stable condition
- Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition
- Case 415: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 416: 80+, stable condition
- Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
- Case 440: 80+, stable condition
- Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
- Case 460: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 461: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 462: 60 – 69, stable condition
- Case 486: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 490: 80+, stable condition
- Case 514: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 523: 30 – 39, stable condition
- Case 556: 50 – 59, critical condition
Wichita County has reported x449x new COVID-19 cases since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 case between March 18 and June 14.
- Monday, June 15 — 18 new cases
- Tuesday, June 16 — 3 new cases
- Wednesday, June 17 — 17 new cases
- Thursday, June 18 — 13 new cases
- Friday, June 19 — 19 new cases
- Monday, June 22 — 32 new case
- Tuesday, June 23 — 29 new cases
- Wednesday, June 24 — 20 new cases
- Thursday, June 25 — 20 new cases
- Friday, June 26 — 30 new cases
- Monday, June 29 — 18 new cases
- Tuesday, June 30 — 45 new cases
- Wednesday, July 1— 34 new cases
- Thursday, July 2 — 23 new cases
- Friday, July 3 — 5 new cases
- Monday, July 6 — 39 new cases
- Tuesday, July 7 — 48 new cases
- Wednesday, July 8 — 36 new cases
- Thursday, July 9 — 19 new cases
COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.
|TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS
|POSITIVE
|NEGATIVE
|PENDING
|12,091
|567
|10,595
|927
Ages of COVID-19 Patients
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|10
|11
|40
|143
|103
|85
|81
|55
|28
|11
Isolation Status
|AT HOME/ACTIVE
|HOSPITAL
|RECOVERED
|DEATH
|429
|24
|111
|3
For more information and updates on cases, click here.
Updated Thursday, July 9 at 6:33 p.m.
Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, said the Public Health District is seeing a large number of cases where the exposure occurred in congregate settings such as churches and bars.
Barker again stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.
“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.
Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.
If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.