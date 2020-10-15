19-year-old sentenced to prison for robbing woman who was trying to sell phone on Facebook

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 19-year-old man is sentenced to three years in prison for robbing a woman of her cell phone.

Jaylon Combs-Richardson plead guilty to robbery on Thursday, Oct. 15, in 89th district court.

In March, 2020, police officers said a woman was selling her phone on Facebook, and a man calling himself Peso Dinero came to her apartment to buy it.

She said she and her boyfriend were showing it to him outside the apartment and the man asked for a charger, and her boyfriend went in to get one.

She said the man then punched her in the face and took the phone and ran.

The victim emailed the man’s profile photo to police and an officer recognized him as Combs-Richardson.

Combs-Richardson has seven arrests in Wichita County including 11 charges for burglary or theft.

In January, 2020, he was sentenced to jail for robbing a good samaritan who gave him a ride.