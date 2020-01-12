19th annual Bridal Market prepares local brides for “I do”

The 19th annual Bridal Market hosted by KFDX and KJTL is designed to make sure every item on their list is under one roof.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Before wedding bells can ring, brides have to make sure their list is checked off.

The 19th annual Bridal Market hosted by KFDX and KJTL is designed to make sure every item on their list is under one roof.

Many were stopping at every booth to check out what they might be missing.

Bride-to-be Alicia Amaya said “yes” to her future husband and now it’s time for wedding planning.

“Within 5 minutes you can already see like if you mesh with them and your creative style and theirs and you’re like ‘oh wow this is so fun I can see this going places,'” Sincerely Yours Florist owner Denver Barnett said.

The Bridal Market has it all with more than 70 vendors.

From flowers and cake to photographers, rings, beauty DJs and of course, saying “yes” to the dress.

“There’s so many types of looks that people enjoy and I think that’s the biggest challenge is coming to this and seeing if what you brought to the table appeals to people,” Barnett said.

Amaya is marrying her Wichita Falls motorcycle officer fiance.

“We got engaged at Frank and Joes where we had our first date,” Amaya said. “He just took me back to where it all began.”

She’s got the dress, venue and photographer picked out.

“The planning is a little stressful so coming here is very helpful because they have everything set up for you,” Amaya said.

Now it’s time to find the little details that complete a wedding of one’s dreams.

Vendors at the market working to cater to each bride’s wishes.

“We like simplicity but we also like over the top, we enjoy every little bitty detail and we think there’s a lot more to give than just roses,” Barnett said.

“I look at what they have set up just in this small booth and then it’s like well if they can do that in this small space then what can they do at my venue,” Amaya said.

A little taste of what could be and finding those finishing touches before that walk down the aisle.

There’s also a groom room set up for the men to sit back and relax while their bride shops.

KFDX’s very own Melanie Townsend hosted the fashion show.

They strutted the runway showing off bridal looks from local vendors like Voltage Hair Studio and Allure Bridal.

The bride and groom duos made sure to get the audience’s attention and showcase the many ways a couple can look on their big day.