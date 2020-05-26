19th annual Wichita Falls Leadership Breakfast goes virtual

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Christian School will host the 19th Annual Wichita Falls Leadership Breakfast in an online event on June 26.

The event will be available on online starting at 8 a.m. on the following web pages Wichita Falls Leadership Breakfast Facebook, Patterson Families of Dealerships Facebook, and Wichita Christian website.

The 2020 Keynote speaker is Dr. L. Ken who was appointed Chancellor Emeritus of Lubbock Christian University in 2017 after serving as the Chancellor starting in 2012 and President and CEO the previous 19 years.

Jones has a PhD in engineering and is frequent speaker for educational groups, businesses major corporations. Jones is the author of “Leadership After God’s Own Heart” and “The Ultimate Leader”.

Jones currently serves as the executive coach to a several different businesses and ministry leaders.