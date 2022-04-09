WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The first Puzzle Run out at the Red River Harley Davidson benefiting Brayden’s Gift!

Brayden’s Gift is a non-profit that helps families of children with autism, while also helping provide tablets with communication software to give a voice to non-verbal children.

Those at Brayden’s Gift teamed up with Golgotha MC to get vendors and bikes out there for the fun run.

An impactful day for Brayden’s Gift Founder Shay Morath and Golgotha President Sean Bogart.

“The group has really outdone themselves and getting everybody together for this great cause. We are striving to make this happen for families and people around the community to spread the autism love and we’re just trying to support and give the same opportunities for everybody. So it’s really exciting to come together,” Morath said.

“Me personally, my family’s not touched with anybody with autism, so I didn’t know a lot about it and I’ve realized it touches the majority, not the minority. Many people and families are affected by it and it’s hit us pretty hard, so it’s been an awesome deal,” Bogart said.

They succeed, not only raising awareness for autism in our community but raising more than $9,000 for Brayden’s Gift.