WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation during a traffic stop by deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning leads to the discovery of several million dollars worth of methamphetamine.

Authorities said a traffic stop was made just after 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Taft Boulevard.

According to a post made on the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page, members of the WCSO’s Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop investigation.

WCSO officials said during an extensive search of the vehicle, deputies were able to locate about 55 pounds of methamphetamine that was concealed inside the gas tank of the vehicle.

Authorities said the street value of the methamphetamine discovered by WCSO deputies on Wednesday is estimated at $2.5 million.

“This was a great stop that shows determination and dedication to stemming the tide of illicit drugs from entering our community,” WCSO officials said in the Facebook post.

According to WCSO officials, a subject was taken into custody following the traffic stop and later charged federally for narcotics trafficking.