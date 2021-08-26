2 adults, 1 child hospitalized following collision in Burkburnett

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman and a young child were transported by ambulance and another man was flown from the scene of a two-car collision in Burkburnett Thursday, August 26.

The collision occurred late Thursday morning at the intersection of Oklahoma Cut Off and Glendale Street in Burkburnett, near Post Oak BBQ.

According to authorities on the scene, a vehicle with a woman and her child was turning left onto Glendale Street from Oklahoma Cut Off when a southbound truck ran into the car.

Both occupants of the car, the mother and her child, were transported to the hospital via ambulance.

The driver of the truck is reported to have suffered a head injury and was flown to the hospital via Air Evac.

Officials on the scene confirm the child was secured in a safety seat.

