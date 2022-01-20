2 Altus men killed in wreck near Elmer

Local News

JACKSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men from Altus were killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. 283 and E County Road 175, about two miles east of Elmer.

According to Oklahoma DPS, at approximately 1:55 p.m. on January 20, 27-year-old Ricardo Solis Jr. was westbound on County Road 175 in a 1988 Buick.

Solis Jr. failed to stop at a stop sign, and was struck by a 2022 Freightliner driving south on U.S. 283.

Solis Jr. and his passenger, 26-year-old Deon Poolaw, were both pronounced deceased by Jackson County EMS. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

According to DPS, seatbelts were not in use in the Buick.

