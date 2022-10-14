WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Friday morning wreck on Southwest Parkway near Shepherds Glen sent three people, a mother and her two children 5 and under, to the hospital.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. to the 2600 block of SW Parkway for an injury crash after a black 2010 GMC Denali rear-ended a dark green 2000 Dodge Caravan.

The Dodge was stopped in the eastbound lanes due to a mechanical problem, and the GMC was traveling in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the GMC, a 36-year-old male, did not see the van and struck it in the back side. The force of the crash pushed the van off the roadway and caused it to strike a telephone pole with its front end.

Image from the scene of the crash

The occupants of the van were a 25-year-old female driver and her two children, a five-year-old and a two-year-old.

The damage caused to both vehicles was extensive.

All three of the occupants of the van were injured and transported to United Regional Hospital. The two-year-old child was flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth with severe head injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the GMC was not injured.