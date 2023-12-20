TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — A federal grand jury out of San Antonio has returned an indictment charging 13 people, including inmates and correctional officers, for alleged involvement of smuggling narcotics into Texas prisons, and two of the officers were arrested in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls police arrested 41-year-old Anival Porras and 48-year-old Osazuwa Williams.

Porras was arrested on Feb. 13, 2023, along Central Freeway East. Police stopped his vehicle due to an expired tag and during the stop, Porras admitted to having a marijuana pipe in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Police brought out a K-9 to search the car and found a little over two pounds of ‘wet fentanyl’ paper.

Williams was arrested on May 28, 2023, and during police investigation, they found over a pound of methamphetamine, $6,500 in cash, seven cell phones and other contraband items, WFPD said in a Facebook post.

Police then discovered the methamphetamine and other contraband were intended to be smuggled into the James Allred Prison Unit.

The release reads this operation is run by Juan Francisco Munoz, under the Juan Munoz Drug Trafficking Organization. Munoz is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence for murder.

According to the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, both Porras and Williams are named as correctional officers, though it does not specifically say what unit they worked at. Also to note, it’s not stated where Porras was taking the fentanyl found in his car when WFPD made the stop.

Porras is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Williams is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

We reached out to both the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Texas and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to see what unit Porras and Williams worked at and more but have not heard back from either.