2 COVID-19 Deaths, 36 new cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday, November 29, two more deaths related to COVID-19.

Well-known Wichita Falls resident shares COVID-19 experience

The Health District also reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 22,363.

The Health District also reported 15 hospitalizations in the county.

FRIDAY: Number of new COVID-19 cases, active cases and hospitalizations fall the week of October 22.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

Health District now offering multiple types of COVID-19 booster shots

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: