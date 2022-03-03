WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday two new COVID-19 related deaths.

Today’s COVID-19 related deaths were reported in patients aged in their 60’s and in their 80’s. That brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 to 576.

The Health District also reported Thursday 15 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County to date to 33,936.

The Health District also reported Thursday 10 hospitalizations in Wichita County, four less than the 14 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, March 2.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 66,279 Fully Vaccinated 58,671 Booster Shot 22,987

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: