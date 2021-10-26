2 COVID-19 related deaths, 15 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday two deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths, patients aged in their 50’s and 60’s, bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began March 2020 to 454.

The Health District also reported 15new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 21,888.

The Health District also reported 37 hospitalizations in the county, down by 8 from the 45 hospitalizations reported Monday, October 25.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: