2 COVID-19 related deaths, 150 new cases in Wichita County, active case count now 2,658

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday two more deaths related to COVID-19.

Cases 4,546 and 5,118, both age 80+, bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 124.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

The Public Heath District clarified the definition of a COVID-19 related death and how they are reported.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 21 34 62

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Wednesday 150 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 6,818.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Wednesday 92 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of recovered cases to 4,032.

There are currently 2,658 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 2,584 patients recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

74 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 16 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 1 1 4 5 10 7 14 16 58 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 8 4 0 16

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 42,399 6,818 35,081 500 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 2,584 74 4,036 124 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Wednesday, November 25 at 3:20 p.m.

City and county leaders released a COVID-19 public service announcement Tuesday afternoon and a letter Wednesday morning urging the public to do their part in containing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

During Health Director Lou Kreidler’s regular update at this Tuesday’s City Council meeting, she implored all of us to take the necessary steps to protect each other.

“I know we all want to be together and to celebrate all the things we are thankful for and just gather with our friends and family but now is not the time,” Kreidler said. “I implore you to make wise choices for you and your family and for the community.”

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

