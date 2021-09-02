2 COVID-19 related deaths, 169 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday two new deaths related to COVID-19 in the county. The patients were in their 50’s and 60’s.

The Health District also reported 169 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 18,557.

The Health District also reported 83 hospitalizations in the county, a decline of 1 from the 84 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday.

DateNew CasesDeathsHospitalized
08/30116476
08/31162183 (+7)
09/01233084 (+1)
09/02169283 (-1)

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

