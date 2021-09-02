2 COVID-19 related deaths, 169 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday two new deaths related to COVID-19 in the county. The patients were in their 50’s and 60’s.
The Health District also reported 169 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 18,557.
The Health District also reported 83 hospitalizations in the county, a decline of 1 from the 84 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday.
|Date
|New Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|08/30
|116
|4
|76
|08/31
|162
|1
|83 (+7)
|09/01
|233
|0
|84 (+1)
|09/02
|169
|2
|83 (-1)
As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.
Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.
Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.
A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: