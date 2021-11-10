2 COVID-19 related deaths, 23 new cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday two deaths related to COVID-19.

The patients aged in their 70’s and 80’s bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began March 2020 to 471.

The Health District also reported Wednesday 23 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 22,144.

The Health District also reported 19 hospitalizations in the county, one less than the 20 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, November 9.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

