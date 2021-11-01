2 COVID-19 related deaths, 33 new cases reported in Wichita County for Halloween weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday two death related to COVID-19.

The patients, both aged in their 50’s, bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began March 2020 to 463.

The Health District also reported 33 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 21,972.

The Health District also reported 27 hospitalizations in the county, down by 5 from the 32 hospitalizations reported on Friday, October 29.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

