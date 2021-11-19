2 COVID-19 related deaths, 4 new cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two deaths related to COVID-19.

NOTE: Tuesday, the number of deaths was incorrectly reported on the Public Health District’s website; there was in fact one death in a patient in their 40’s. The Public Health District sincerely apologizes for the error.

There were three total deaths for the week ending on November 19: Case 22,125 (40s), Case 21,922 (90s), Case 21,271 (80s, vaccinated-Moderna).

One COVID-19 related death reported for the week ending on November 19 was vaccinated.

There have been a total of 474 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 4 10 18 40 120 117 165

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 4 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 22,236.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 188 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 21,555 recovered cases in the county to date.

To date, Wichita County has had 203 reinfections (up 1). There are also a total of 1,028 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 24).

Of the 13 individuals hospitalized today, 1 is a vaccine breakthrough case.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

13 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 6 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 2 0 2 7 Critical 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 3 0 0 6

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 207 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 194 recovering at home and 13 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 164 active cases

— 164 active cases Burkburnett — 17 active cases

— 17 active cases Iowa Park — 21 active cases

— 21 active cases Electra — 5 active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending November 12, 2021, there are 68 new cases, 3 COVID-19 related deaths, 13 hospitalizations, and 188 new recoveries.

The positivity rate for the week ending on November 19 was 5.2%.

The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 65%.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 11/15 32 0 19 11/16 8 1 20 (+1) 11/17 11 0 16 (-4) 11/18 13 0 15 (-1) 11/19 4 2 13 (-2) Total 68 3 -6

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 61,714 Fully Vaccinated 55,274 Booster Shot 9,966

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: