2 COVID-19 related deaths, 42 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday 2 more deaths related to COVID-19.

The Health District also reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, 41 hospitalizations and 246 new recoveries in Wichita County.

The number of total active cases in the county is 838. This is the first time the total number of active cases has been below 1,000 since Oct. 16.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 0 2 5 10 71 85 127

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 42 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,175.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 246 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 13,037 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 838 active cases in the county with 797 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

41 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 9 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 2 1 2 3 11 7 6 32 Critical 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 0 9

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 12,927 Second Dose — 4,389

Wichita County is currently in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 838 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 797 recovering at home and 41 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 681 active cases

— 681 active cases Burkburnett — 85 active cases

— 85 active cases Iowa Park — 59 active cases

— 59 active cases Electra — 13 active cases

Weekly COVID-19 Breakdown for Wichita County This week, 292 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of 8%. The age breakdown of cases reported this week in Wichita County can be found below: 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 8 7 42 64 61 65 47 60 34 18

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

