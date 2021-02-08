2 COVID-19 related deaths, 51 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday 2 more deaths related to COVID-19. There are also 51 new cases and 38 hospitalizations.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Monday 194 new recoveries.

Totals for Monday, February 8 are as follows:

Total new cases – 51

Total Hospitalizations = 38

Stable = 32

Critical = 6

As of Monday morning, United Regional reports there are 49 COVID-positive or COVID-suspected patients. Of those, 10 are in critical care.

Since the pandemic began, 14,226 Wichita County residents have contracted the virus.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District will be receiving 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.

The health district will utilize their current waiting list to schedule appointments for Wednesday and Thursday.

Four other community partners were also notified they will be receiving doses as well.

In total, Wichita County will receive 1,300 first doses for the week of February 8.

GoGetTested has opened its COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Call the health department COVID-19 hotline number at (940) 761-7909.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click here to submit them to the health department via e-mail.