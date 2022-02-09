WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday two new COVID-19 related deaths.

One patient was in their 60’s and the other was in their 90’s. These deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 to 552.

The Health District also reported Wednesday 56 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County to date to 32,860.

The Health District also reported Wednesday 59 hospitalizations in Wichita County, six fewer than the 65 hospitalizations reported Tuesday, February 8.

As of Friday, January 28, the omicron variant was confirmed to be present in at least five samples sent to a diagnostics laboratory.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 65,852 Fully Vaccinated 58,135 Booster Shot 22,347

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: