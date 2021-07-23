2 COVID-19 related deaths, active case number rises to 229 in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 15,449 (80+) and Case 15,354 (70 – 79) bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 336.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families. For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 1 5 7 12 78 94 139

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 155 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 15,576.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 57 new recoveries.

To date, Wichita County has had 78 reinfections (up 4), and of those, 7 are currently active cases. There is also a total of 65 vaccine break-through cases.

Of the 10 new breakthrough cases; 10 are symptomatic, 2 of which are hospitalized with COVID-related symptoms.

The positivity rate for Wichita County during the week of July 17-23 was 15%.

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 229 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 203 recovering at home.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 166 active cases

— 166 active cases Burkburnett — 34 active cases

— 34 active cases Iowa Park — 17 active cases

— 17 active cases Electra — 12 active cases

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

26 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 9 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 3 1 7 1 2 3 17 Critical 0 0 0 1 3 0 1 3 1 0 9

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 48, 565 Fully Vaccinated — 43,858

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: