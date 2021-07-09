2 COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County, one was Johnson & Johnson vaccine breakthrough case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two more deaths related to COVID-19, the first deaths reported in the county since June 25.

Case 15,300 (age 40-49) and Case 15,223 (age 60-69)bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 333.

Case 15,233 was hospitalized at the time of death and was a Johnson and Johnson vaccine breakthrough case.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 1 4 7 12 78 93 138

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 53 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 15,314.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 28 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,893 recovered cases in the county to date.

The positivity rate for Wichita County during the week of July 3-9 was 15%, the highest positivity rate since April.

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 88 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 78 recovering at home.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 75 active cases

— 75 active cases Burkburnett — 4 active cases

— 4 active cases Iowa Park — 7 active cases

— 7 active cases Electra — 2 active cases

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

10 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 4 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 1 0 0 6 Critical 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 4

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 47,327 Fully Vaccinated — 42,878

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: