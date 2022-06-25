WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two COVID-19 related deaths for the two weeks starting June 10 and ending on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic is 590.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 54 148 144 202

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 331 new COVID-19 cases for the period ending on June 24, 2022, in Wichita County.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic is 34,749.

There are 59 (18%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 272 (82%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations. There are 72 new re-infection cases. Of those, 7 (10%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 65 (90%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday, June 24, 2022, 6 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wichita County.

Of the 6 individuals hospitalized today, 3 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 3, 1 is up to date and 2 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date. 1 is a re-infection.

The Public Health District did not provide information regarding how many patients are considered to be in critical condition.

Active Cases in Wichita County

There are currently 268 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 262 recovering from home and 6 currently hospitalized.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 219 active cases

— 219 active cases Burkburnett — 33 active cases

— 33 active cases Iowa Park — 13 active cases

— 13 active cases Electra — 3 active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

From the period of June 10-June 24, 2022, the Health District is reporting 331 new cases. 2 deaths, 6 hospitalizations and 262 recoveries.

The positivity rate for the week ending on June 24 was 25%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 90%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 67,889 Fully Vaccinated 60,501 Booster Shot 25,263

