2 dead following accident in Cotton County

COTTON CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— Two men are dead following a two vehicle accident in Cotton County Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on I-44, H.E Bailey Turnpike MM 13.7 eastbound, south of Walters.

Officials said the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, Jerry Rath, 81, of Apache was westbound in the eastbound lane when the Chevrolet Silverado and an unidentified driver of a Ford Econoline collided inside the lane.

Officials said both vehicles were pinned for about 45 minutes before both drivers were freed with the Jaws of Life.

Rath was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Officer in Oklahoma City.

Officials said the unidentified driver of the Ford Econoline was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Officer in Oklahoma City.

Officials said seat belts weren’t in use for the Chevrolet Silverado and it’s unknown at this time whether seat belts were in use for the Ford Econoline

Officials said the cause of the incident is due to a vehicle going the wrong way on a one way road.