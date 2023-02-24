YOUNG Co. (KFDX/KJTL) — An electrical accident in Graham late Friday morning has left two people dead.

According to Graham Chief of Police Brent Bullock, on Friday, February 24, 2023, at around 11:04 a.m., Graham Police Department, Graham EMS and Graham Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 800 block of Kentucky Street in Graham, Texas in reference to an accident involving tree trimmers.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene and observed a Genie boom-type lift with the basket on fire. A media release said the boom was extended several feet into the air and was close to a tree that appeared to be freshly trimmed with overhead powerlines present.

Oncor Electric was contracted to shut off the electric lines overhead and emergency services located two deceased males in the bucket of the lift.

Mark Wyatt Blackwell 65 of Graham, Texas and Roy Dean Voss 65 of Graham, Texas were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Bullock.

At this time, the incident is being investigated by the Graham Police Department as an accident.

Please stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we bring you more information on this tragic event.