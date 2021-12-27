2 deaths, 106 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday two more deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths, patients aged in their 70s, brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 489.

The Health District also reported 106 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 23,210.

The Health District also reported 28 hospitalizations in the county, up from the 19 hospitalizations reported in the county for Friday, December 24.

