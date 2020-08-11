2 deaths, 17 Confirmed COVID-19 cases for Wichita County, total 1056

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday that two more people have died COVID-19 related deaths bring the total to 12. The district also announced 17 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,056.

Contact = 2 cases

Close Contact = 3 cases

Community Spread = 6 cases

Still Under Investigation = 5 cases

Travel Related = 1 cases

The Public Health District also reported Tuesday 22 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, for a total of 769 recoveries in the county to date.

Hospitalizations

17 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with five patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 401 : 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 570: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 884: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 918: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 919: 80+, critical condition

Case 951: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 957: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 993: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,007: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,020: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 1,023: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 1,040: 50 – 59, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 16,265 1,056 14,862 347

Ages of COVID-19 Patients

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 14 17 89 252 201 168 148 95 48 24

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 258 17 769 12

Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District

Updated Tuesday, August 11 at 4:35 p.m.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.