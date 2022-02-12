CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are facing charges following a fight that broke out at a basketball game between Seymour and Petrolia Friday night.

According to Clay County Constable Sidney Horton, a fight broke out at the basketball game held in Petrolia between Seymour fans and a single player of the Petrolia boys’ team shortly before 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11.

Horton said one juvenile student from Seymour was detained and later released to the Seymour ISD Athletic Director. He said the juvenile is facing pending assault causing bodily injury charges that will be filed at a later date.

Based on witness statements and video evidence, Horton said 67-year-old John Kevin Anderson was arrested and booked into the Clay County Jail with a charge of assault against a sports participant.

At the time of publication, a bond amount has not been set.

The victim received injuries to the face and was treated at the scene by Clay County Ambulance Service.