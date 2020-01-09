2 homes, 3 barns burned in Cache grass fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — At least two homes and three barns have been burned by a large Comanche County grass fire in Cache Wednesday afternoon.

Comanche County emergency management officials said about 100 people were evacuated or were not able to return home just after 3 p.m.

However, now the fire is contained and residents able to return home.

Neighbors Jimmie Cooper and Kim Glenn said they feel blessed that their home was nearly missed by a Cache grassfire that burned more than 120 acres.

“It missed all my kids’ house so far by the grace of God,” Glenn said.

“We’ve all been burned around, but it did not touch any of our houses, all of our backwoods and our lawns have been burned,” Cooper said.

After receiving notice to evacuate their homes, many residents grabbed what they could and made their way down old Cache Road towards Highway 115 and hoped for the best.

“They told us to immediately evacuate, as I was leaving, there was a tanker just coming behind us cause we could not go back towards the west,” Cooper said.

Comanche County emergency management officials said 16 departments responded.

“Everyone’s been evacuated, we have no injuries that we know of at this time, no animals that were harmed, so firefighters have done a great job keeping that contained, it is under control at this time,” Comanche County emergency management deputy director Rachael Huey said.

The emergency management office officials said the Cache fire chief confirmed the fire began from a contractor welding on a water tower.

Cooper and Glenn were able to get their families and animals out before evacuating, but they are devastated for their friends.

“They live across the street from me, and they lost everything, so it’s rough,” Glenn said.

They said for those who may have lost their homes or possessions, the neighborhood will be there for them.

“We have a great small community,” Cooper said. “We try to come together and look out for each other, they’re all elderly like I said these are family homes, these are four, five, six-generation homes that we’ve kept in the family.”

Stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more about the homes and people affected.