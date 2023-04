Wichita Falls Police responded to a single vehicle wreck. Arriving on scene, police found a vehicle crashed into a pole. Photo credit: Jalen Wells/KFDX

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a pole on Richard Road.

Around 3:30 a.m., Wichita Falls Police responded to Richard Road about an injury accident. WFPD Sgt. Hart said a single vehicle crashed into a pole.

Three people were in the vehicle but a male and female driver were taken to United Regional.

Hart said both have non-life-threatening injuries and the third person was not injured.