COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people were killed, and two children were airlifted following a Monday night crash.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the wreck happened at approximately 7:53 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the intersection of OK-65 and NE 165th Street, around 7 miles south of Sterling.

OHP said the single vehicle involved in the crash was a 1991 Ford Mustang driven by a 36-year-old male from Fletcher, Oklahoma.

What caused the wreck is currently under investigation, but the driver and one passenger were both pronounced deceased at the scene and taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.

An 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy were airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

The girl was listed as being in “good condition” with a head injury. The boy was listed in “fair condition” with head and arm injuries.

The identities of the driver and deceased passenger will be released pending notification of next-of-kin.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.