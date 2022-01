ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people were killed in a vehicle wreck near Scotland on Saturday.

Around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, January 15, two vehicles wrecked in a head-on collision on FM 172, just north of Schlabs Lane, according to DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, their identities are not being released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.