2 men in jail after allegedly breaking into home, taking items on Christmas morning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls men are in jail day for allegedly breaking into a home and taking items on Christmas morning.

Charles Trussell and Kevin Marsh are jailed on $25,000 bonds for burglary of a habitation.

A police officer said an officer saw bicycles at Alma Street and Pearl Avenue go through a stop sign just after 2 a.m.

When the officer stopped them, he said he saw a rifle case on Trussell’s handlebars and that Trussell said there was an unloaded rifle inside that he said was a Christmas present from his grandfather.

When the officer asked him what his grandfather’s name was, the officer said Trussell kept mumbling.

The officer said Marsh was carrying a new Xbox on his handlebars that he claimed he found by a dumpster.

After separating the suspects, officers said Marsh admitted he and Trussell had broken into a house and taken the items.

One suspect showed officers the house on Joline and officers said the back door window was broken and the door open.

They said the home was ransacked inside.

Officers located the victim who confirmed the stolen items were his.

Trussell got an additional charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Marsh’s jail record lists 27 arrests in Wichita County, including two thefts and a burglary.