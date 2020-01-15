2 MSU students charged with burglary during Thanksgiving break

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Midwestern State University students are charged with burglarizing dorm rooms during the Thanksgiving holiday break.

Kelly Williams and Deion Leblanc are charged with burglary of a habitation in connection to thefts in dorm rooms.

Police officers said a burglary of a dorm room at Legacy Hall was reported on Nov. 30.

Items taken included a 55-inch flat-screen TV, a 32-inch smart TV, an Xbox console, a Google Home smart speaker and miscellaneous items.

Wichita Falls and MSU police officers said security video shows Leblanc and Williams gain entry with the help of a third person not connected to the thefts.

They said Williams and Leblanc went up and down the stairs several times taking items out.

Officers said both suspects were later found and interviewed and they admitted entering several unlocked dorm rooms and taking items while the residents were away for the break.