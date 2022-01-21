2 murder investigations land WF man in jail on money laundering charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two separate murder investigations that led to a person of interest have put a Wichita Falls man in jail on money laundering charges connected to an alleged large scale narcotics trafficking operation.

Elisha Dehoyos was booked into jail Friday, Jan. 21. In addition to money laundering, he is being held without bond on a revocation of probation warrant for his aggravated robbery conviction in 2018 according to records.

Wichita County Jail

A warrant was issued last August for the money laundering charge.

The first murder investigation that led police to listing DeHoyos as a person of interest was in November 2020. Officers say he consented to a search of his phone, and a download revealed DeHoyos was buying and selling Xanax pills and meth.

Then on February 25, 2021 police say DeHoyos became a person of interest in another murder investigation.

Wichita Falls police were assisting Tarrant County officers with a capital murder warrant and a suspect led them on a high speed chase. After the suspect was taken into custody a search warrant of a residence on 10th Street turned up a large quantity of cash and illegal narcotics including Fentanyl pills.

It was learned DeHoyos was staying at the house and that he later got the Dodge pickup out of impound after the chase.

In June 2021, another search warrant was served in the 1600 block of Central Freeway and a large quantity of meth and cash were found.

Police say they determined DeHoyos was part of a criminal enterprise distributing large amounts of meth.

Police also say they found out DeHoyos had paid $21,497 cash for the Dodge pickup.

They say records revealed DeHoyos showed an income of just $26 in three months.

Authorities allege DeHoyos obtained the money to purchase the truck from the illegal sale of narcotics, with no other verifiable source of income, justifying the money laundering charge.

Earlier this month, the district attorney’s office filed to revoke DeHoyos’ three years probation for aggravated robbery in 2018 after he admitted use of alcohol, marijuana and cocaine.