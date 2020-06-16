2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Young Co., total now 23

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Young County Health Authority Pat Martin confirmed Tuesday morning two new COVID-19 cases in Young County, bringing the total case number in the county to 23.

According to Martin, two new cases were confirmed Monday.

One case was a resident of Palo Pinto County who tested positive for coronavirus in Young County.

The second confirmed case was a community spread case in Graham.

Martin said the Graham resident is an active person between the ages of 30 and 60 who had a lot of contact with the community and contracted COVID-19 from another confirmed case.

Martin also said 12 tests are pending.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.