1  of  4
Breaking News
Jackson Co., Stephens Co. each report 2 new COVID-19 cases Ex city official Jim Dockery sentenced 2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Young Co., total now 23 18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total jumps to 117
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at Noon
1  of  6
Closings & Delays
Champion Consumer 101 Earth Odyssey Earth Odyssey 2 Roots Vets Saving Pets

2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Young Co., total now 23

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Young County Health Authority Pat Martin confirmed Tuesday morning two new COVID-19 cases in Young County, bringing the total case number in the county to 23.

According to Martin, two new cases were confirmed Monday.

One case was a resident of Palo Pinto County who tested positive for coronavirus in Young County.

The second confirmed case was a community spread case in Graham.

Martin said the Graham resident is an active person between the ages of 30 and 60 who had a lot of contact with the community and contracted COVID-19 from another confirmed case.

Martin also said 12 tests are pending.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News