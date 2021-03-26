2 new COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County, first COVID-19 related deaths since March 9

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 14,716 (80+) and Case 14,703 (70 – 79) bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 327.

These mark the first deaths related to COVID-19 in Wichita County since March 9.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 1 4 6 11 75 93 137

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 7 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,808.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 18 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,398 recovered cases in the county to date.

To date, Wichita County has had 37 reinfections and of those, 5 are currently active cases.

There are also 7 vaccine break-through cases which are individuals who are fully vaccinated who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

7 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with no patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 1 1 7 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 83 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 76 recovering at home and 7 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 70 active cases

— 70 active cases Burkburnett — 5 active cases

— 5 active cases Iowa Park — 7 active cases

— 7 active cases Electra — 1 active case

Weekly COVID-19 Breakdown for Wichita County This week, 66 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of 5%. Two COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Wichita County this week. Contact = 4 cases

Close Contact = 11 cases

Community Spread = 27 cases

Still Under Investigation = 24 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases The age breakdown of cases reported this week in Wichita County can be found below: 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 2 3 6 16 12 9 10 3 4 1

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 26,614 Second Dose — 1 6,987

Wichita County is currently in Phase 1A, 1B and 1C of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Tuesday the COVID-19 vaccine would be made available to all adults in Texas beginning Monday, March 29.

Officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District said they will inform the public once the waitlist registration for the new category has opened.

The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District has opened the COVID-19 online vaccine waitlist registration.

All individuals who qualify for Phases 1A, 1B and 1C per the Texas Department of State Health Service are now eligible to register for the waitlist. Once the registration form is completed, individuals will receive a QR code that confirms their name has been added to the waitlist.

It is recommended to use a mobile phone to register, so individuals can take a screenshot of the QR code at the end of registration.

As the Health District receives vaccines and is ready to schedule clinics, a text message will be sent, following the order of the waitlist, notifying the individual of clinic availability. From there, instructions will follow to select an appointment date and time.

The DHSH opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all school staff members and child care workers in the state of Texas.

The DSHS announced Wednesday all Texans over the age of 50 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 15, moving Texas into Phase 1C of COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation.

Individuals who previously signed up on the Health District’s original waitlist, but who do not qualify for Phase 1A, 1B and 1C will still remain on a separate waiting list. Once DSHS opens the next phase of vaccination, those individuals will be a priority and transitioned to the main waiting list.

