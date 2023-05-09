WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the past year alone, Wichita Falls saw 30 fentanyl-related deaths.

In an effort to raise awareness about the deadly drug, officials with Texas Treatment Services, along with S.T.A.N.D., were out in full force Tuesday morning for National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

Members with the organization Support Training Awareness Naloxone Distribution, or S.T.A.N.D., were giving folks hands-on training on how to properly administer the life-saving overdose reversal drug Narcan while also providing the drug for the public free of charge.

Executive Director for Texas Treatment Center Donnita Smart said being educated on fentanyl and what Narcan can do for someone overdosing on the deadly drug is the first step.

“If I have a loved one who I know is going through the struggle, I want to be prepared. Just having that medication on hand is like adding seconds to their life because that medication is going to go into effect. It’s going to bring them out of it while you’re waiting on the paramedics,” Smart said.

Smart said they hand out two doses at a time and that it’s important you administer one dose of Narcan and then wait 30 seconds. If the person isn’t reacting to it, then administer the second dose.