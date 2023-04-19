WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A WFPD SWAT Team raid on an apartment on 32nd Street where police suspected sales of Fentanyl were being made leads to charges of child endangerment when police found the two suspects with their 3-year-old son in the house.

Keldon Holder and Treciana Washington are charged with child endangerment, and Holder was also booked on drug and firearm charges. A third person in the house, Eternity Hull, was also charged with the packaging and sale of counterfeit Percocet pills that tested positive for Fentanyl.

Police said when they entered the apartment, they found Holder and Washington in a bedroom with their son. They say they found plastic baggies with blue pills marked M30, bags of marijuana and a digital scale on a dining room table.

In the bedroom, they say a loaded Glock handgun was in a dresser drawer along with more of the pills, another handgun was in a purse and a third handgun on the floor in a duffle bag. Police say a total of 79 pills were found. Officers said the pills and guns were all within reach of the child.

Holder’s arrest record shows 5 previous drug related charges and violations of probation and parole.