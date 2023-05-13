Wichita Falls Police investigated the scene of a shooting on Polk Street Saturday. Photo Credit: KFDX/KJTL

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the scene of a double shooting.

According to Crimes Against Persons Sgt. Brian Sheehan, shortly after 2 p.m., Saturday, officers were called to the 800 block of Polk between 8th and 9th Streets, after a report of a large disturbance and gunshots.

Two female victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Sheehan said this is an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger. He said they do have a suspect, but they have not been arrested.



Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information about this developing story.

