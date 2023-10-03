WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s a goal Vietnam War veteran Kenny Reynolds and the rest of Home for Freedom have.

“We have [the] intent to build many tiny homes in appropriate places for homeless veterans,” Reynolds said. “I talked to the city, I talked to, I think, every department necessary and they were more than willing to try to help us accomplish our goal and that was pretty exciting.”

Wichita Falls City Councilors voted unanimously to gift two properties to the organization.

Reynolds said they can fit at least three, 300-square-feet small homes to house homeless veterans. A solution councilors Bobby Whiteley and Steve Jackson hope continues in the city.

“On any given night where 75-80 veterans [are] on the street, we really need to address that,” District 5 Councilor Steve Jackson said.

“That’d be great if that just skyrocketed and took off,” At Large, Mayor Pro-Tempore Bobby Whiteley said.

Reynolds said community support has been exceptional.

“It’s well received,” Reynolds said. “People all the time call me, ‘Hey. You get ready just let us know what you need. Start letting us know what you need. I’m getting a little older but I’m ready to kick it in gear and do something for the vets. And our whole organization is right there, ready to go. They’re going to be tickled to death when I make the call here in just a little bit and let them know what’s going on.”

Reynolds and the rest of the Home for Freedom now shift their focus to building homes.

