WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As kids, we all had that one best friend growing up, and some things just never change, right? That’s the case for best friends Sarah and Jordan.

“We’ve literally been friends since kindergarten,” Rider Drum Major Sarah Johnson said.

Now, these two Rider seniors are sharing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

“We are so excited to go together. Really excited to have somebody to navigate with. Hopefully, we don’t get lost in New York,” Rider band member Jordan Tolleson said.

“It’s super cool that I get to go with someone I’ve known for so long but also with someone that I’ve been with, do things with for so long,” Johnson said.

From elementary choir to the Pride of the Raiders, the two have shared a lot of stages together, but none as quite as big as this one in the Big Apple.

Receiving an invite to try out in January, Jordan got the acceptance a week before her birthday in March.

“I thought it was a scam email at first. I literally saw it and I was like, what? And then, I was super excited and I went and told my parents and I told nobody else for a straight week,” Tolleson said.

After hearing Jordan’s news, Sarah decided to try out not long after and found out the next day!

“It was like so bizarre. Like, I found out pretty much as soon as I submitted my stuff that I was going. It was super exciting. It kinda didn’t feel real at the time and it’s kinda starting to set in that we are going to New York City,” Johnson said.

And, with Rider closing soon due to new high schools, these two realize they could be the last students to participate in this event.

“Going in the Macy’s Parade is such an incredible honor. Our names are going to be a part of the legacy forever,” Johnson said.

“We have a lot of history with the Rider band and it feels awesome knowing my name will be here,” Tolleson said.

A legacy for the history books.

The girls fly out Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, and will be in New York all week before the parade.

A GoFundMe has been set up to offset the costs of the trip for both girls. You can donate to Sarah and Jordan.